‘Baahubali’ prequel series is being re-evaluated by Netflix.

New Delhi, India: Variety reports that Netflix’s much-anticipated two-season prequel to India’s ‘Baahubali,’ titled ‘Baahubali: Before The Beginning,’ is reportedly being ‘reevaluated.’ In 2018, Netflix announced a prequel series to the fan-favorite blockbuster hit film ‘Baahubali,’ which will be produced by the film’s producer Arka Mediaworks. Deva Katta and Praveen Sattaru were the directors, according to Variety.

For the uninitiated, the series was based on Anand Neelakantan’s bestselling ‘Baahubali’ franchise novel ‘The Rise of Sivagami,’ which followed Queen Sivagami’s transformation from a rebellious girl to a wise queen. One of the two Netflix-ordered seasons cost USD 20 million and was directed by Katta on a film set in Hyderabad. The series is now undergoing post-production.