Bombs found and seized in Bengal; One person arrested

Murshidabad: A person was arrested and as many as six bombs were recovered in the Kandi subdivision of the Murshidabad district in West Bengal on Friday.

West Bengal | Six bombs recovered in Kandi subdivision of the Murshidabad district under Salar Police Station; accused Anarul Sheikh has been arrested: Murshidabad District Police Bomb Disposal Squad (27.01) pic.twitter.com/PKX0bh5jVi — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2022

Also read: To hell with the administration’, UP SP candidate Mukhiya Gurjar lashed out at authorities; Video goes viral

‘Six bombs recovered in Kandi subdivision of the Murshidabad district under Salar Police Station. An accused named Anarul Sheikh has been arrested’, Murshidabad District Police Bomb Disposal Squad official said on Friday evening. He added that further investigation on the matter is underway.

Also read: This low-cost hospital in rural Bangladesh wins the best New Structure award in the world!