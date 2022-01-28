DH Latest NewsDH NEWSWest BengalLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Bombs found and seized in Bengal; One person arrested

Jan 28, 2022, 11:30 am IST

 

Murshidabad: A person was arrested and as many as six bombs were recovered in the Kandi subdivision of the Murshidabad district in West Bengal on Friday.

 

Also read: To hell with the administration’, UP SP candidate Mukhiya Gurjar lashed out at authorities; Video goes viral

‘Six bombs recovered in Kandi subdivision of the Murshidabad district under Salar Police Station. An accused named Anarul Sheikh has been arrested’, Murshidabad District Police Bomb Disposal Squad official said on Friday evening. He added that further investigation on the matter is underway.

Also read: This low-cost hospital in rural Bangladesh wins the best New Structure award in the world!

Tags
shortlink
Jan 28, 2022, 11:30 am IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button