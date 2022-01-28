Bridge collapses in Pittsburgh: emergency crews rush to the scene

Emergency services were called to a bridge collapse in Pittsburgh in the United States on Friday.

The bridge, which spans Forbes Avenue and Fern Hollow Creek in Frick Park, collapsed around 6 a.m., according to police.

A commuter bus stands erect on a portion of the collapsed bridge in a photo from the scene.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety on Twitter, there were no initial reports of injuries.

According to the agency, a natural gas pipe was cut and there is a gas odour in the air.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area.

The US President Joe Biden is due to visit the city to discuss the $1 trillion infrastructure programme, which includes bridge upkeep.