Class 7 girl saves a lamb from a 30-ft-deep well in Kottayam

At Kaduthuruthy in Kottayam, a class 7 girl became a saviour for her 2-month-old lamb named Manikutty. The lamb fell into a 30-ft-deep well at Manjoor on Thursday. Alphonsa Liju, a 13-year-old girl, surprised everyone by stepping forward to save the lamb from drowning in the well. While playing near the well, the lamb slipped into it. People who raced to the well after hearing a noise discovered Manikutty drowning. Even though one of the neighbours attempted to descend the well, he gave up after realising it was a dangerous task.

Later, Alphonsa used a rope to descend into the well. She successfully saved Manikutty by putting her in a basket. Some of the locals even descended into the well to assist Alphonsa during the rescue mission.