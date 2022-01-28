Convoy with 1 million Covid-19 vaccine from UAE reaches Gaza

A medical convoy which was carrying one million doses of COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Gaza on Wednesday, the Israeli news outlet WAM reported.

The convoy was deployed from the United Arab Emirates and it reached the Gaza strip via the Rafah border crossing, the state news agency added.

According to the article, the Sputnik injections were part of the largest medical help convoy from the United Arab Emirates to the Palestinian territory since the Covid-19 outbreak began two years back.