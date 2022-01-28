Dead body changed; mistake realized only after cremation

Thrissur: In a regrettable event, the body of a covid-19 patient who died on Thursday at the Thrissur Government Medical College Hospital was handed over to the family of another person who died of Covid-19 in the same hospital.

The family didn’t realise the mistake until after the cremation. Following this, Dr Prathap Somnath, the principal of the medical college, announced an investigation. Preliminary investigations led to the suspension of two security employees.

The body of Sebastian ( 58 ) a native of Kumbalangad in Vadakkancherry was handed over to the relatives of Sahadevan (89), a native of Chetuva. Sebastian’s relatives arrived at the hospital later and discovered the error. Sahadevan’s relatives had carried out the cremation by that time. It was discovered that there was a mix-up when the bodies’ names and addresses were misplaced. The covid-19 protocol prevents the body from being checked. The Medical College Hospital has made no specific arrangements to identify the bodies of Covid-19 patients.