‘Dolo 650 can be life-threatening if consumed in excess’: Check out side effects here…

Our world was turned upside down and millions of people were killed by Covid-19 during the last two years. The most common symptoms of Coronavirus are colds, coughs, fevers, and lung infections, but no specific treatment for Coronavirus has been found. In addition, because the virus is being treated on the basis of symptoms, people began taking drugs such as Dolo-650 without consulting a doctor.

The medication does, however, have many possible side effects. In addition to the benefits, there are also side effects, some even life-threatening. It is, therefore, necessary to understand how this medicine could affect us.

What Makes Dolo Popular:

Dolo-650 contains paracetamol, which is beneficial for treating fever and other symptoms experienced by Covid-19 patients. Moreover, Dolo-650 also provides relief from headache, toothache, back pain, nerve pain, and muscle pain, which is why it is widely used without a prescription.

When this medicine is used, it reduces the pain signals that are sent to the brain, so the patients are relieved. In addition to inhibiting the release of prostaglandins, this medicine is also used for treating diseases. Researchers have discovered that this chemical is responsible for pain and high body temperatures.

Side-effects of Dolo:

Nausea, Low blood pressure, Dizziness, Feeling weak, Excessive sleepiness, Feeling unwell, Constipation, Feeling faint, Dry mouth, UTI

Serious Side-Effects of Dolo:

Slow heartbeat, Swelling of vocal cord, Lung infection, Shortness of breath, Nervous system breakdown, Increased heartbeat