Four trains are cancelled after a goods train derails at Aluva railway station.

On Friday, train services through the Aluva route were affected due to the derailment of a freight train at the railway station here. In the early hours of Friday, two bogies of a cargo train bound for Kollam derailed as they approached the third platform at Aluva station. According to railway officials, no one was injured in the accident.

Several trains were stranded for hours at several stations as a result of the incident. However by 2 a.m., the rails were cleared and trains could resume journey. According to the Thiruvananthapuram Railway Division, all routes would be cleaned by 8 a.m. on Friday.

The Ernakulam-Kannur Intercity, Guruvayur-Thiruvananthapuram, Nilambur-Kottayam, and Punalur-Guruvayur express trains were all cancelled on Friday. The Ernakulam-Pune express, which was due to leave Ernakulam Junction at 5.15 a.m., will be delayed for at least three hours, according to officials.