German exports to UK fell 2.5% as result of Brexit

The official statistics released Friday revelaed that the German exports to the United Kingdom fell further 2.5 percent last year, the first full year of Brexit, following a massive dip in 2020 in the first stage of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to preliminary statistics from the Federal Statistical Office, exports from Germany, Europe’s largest economy, would total 65.4 billion euros ($73.1 billion) in 2021. The dip, which follows a 15.3 percent drop in 2020, was attributed to Brexit, according to the report.

Britain left the European Union’s single market and customs union on December 31, 2020, 11 months after leaving the bloc’s political structures.

According to the statistics agency, between January and November, the period for which full information are now available, German exports to the United Kingdom were 2 percent lower than a year earlier, while imports were 7.7 percent lower.

The United Kingdom was the No. 8 export destination during that time period, down from No. 5 in 2020. It fell from 11th to 13th in the list of import sources.