Get ‘Aadhaar PVC cards’ online for the whole family using a single mobile number!

New Delhi: The Aadhaar issuance body has introduced a more secure Aadhaar card called the PVC card. While essentially the same Aadhaar card that you own, the Aadhaar PVC Card makes physical carrying of it more convenient, as well as provides better security. ‘You can use any mobile number to receive OTP for authentication, regardless of the registered mobile number with your Aadhaar. So, one person can order Aadhaar PVC cards online for the whole family,’ said a UIDAI twitter.

Aadhaar PVC Card:

Aadhaar PVC Cards are not only easy to carry and durable but also include a digitally signed QR code with photo and demographic information. You can order it online using an Aadhaar number, Virtual ID or Enrolment ID by visiting uidai.gov.in or resident.uidai.gov.in and paying a nominal fee of Rs 50. Aadhaar PVC Cards are delivered by speed post to residents’ addresses.

Aadhaar PVC card ordering online:

By visiting the UIDAI Official Website or Resident Portal, ‘Aadhaar Card’ requests can be raised. These requests can be raised using a 12 digit Aadhaar Number (UID) or a 16 digit VID or a 28 digit enrollment ID. Through a registered or nonregistered mobile number can also be raised. Using your registered mobile number, the OTP/TOTP will be sent to that particular number. Non-registered / Alternate mobile numbers will receive OTP on the registered / alternate mobile number.