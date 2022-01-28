How many times can you reuse your N95 mask? Find out here

Is there a limit to how many times you can wear your N95 mask?

You should be able to use N95s and KN95s a few times depending on the situation.

Health-care personnel can wear a N95 mask up to five times, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, scientists believe the amount of time an ordinary person may safely wear one depends on how it’s utilised.

Using the same mask to run to the shop versus wearing it all day at work, for example, is a very different experience.

According to Richard Flagan, who researches masks and aerosols at the California Institute of Technology, the length of time a mask is worn is more essential than the frequency with which it is used.

In general, he advises using a N95 mask for no more than two or three days.

Particles collect on the N95 mask with each inhalation, according to Flagan. If the mask has trapped a lot of particles, this could make breathing more difficult.

The mask’s elastic band may also wear out and no longer fit as tightly around your face. It’s also possible that it will become dirty or damp, especially if you use it while exercising.

Even if you’ve just used it for a few hours, if you see any of these changes in your mask, it’s time to stop using it. Because N95 masks cannot be washed, they should be discarded once they are no longer usable.