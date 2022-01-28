Kerala HC raps Dileep, co-accused for not submitting mobile phones; hearing on conspiracy case to continue tomorrow

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Friday questioned actor Dileep and the other five accused in the murder conspiracy case on why are they not submitting their mobile phones to the Crime Branch team. It will hold a detailed hearing of the sub-petition filed by the prosecution on Saturday to finalise on the matter.

The prosecution had approached the HC with a fresh petition saying that the actor was not cooperating with the probe. The court reminded the actor that his anticipatory bail plea will be rejected if he does not cooperate with the probe team. The court also asked why is he afraid of submitting the phone. The actor said that Crime Branch cannot demand his phones and he does not trust the investigating officers, adding that he is concerned about privacy.

Also read: Attempt for illegal sale: Four men held in Thiruvananthapuram with ambergris worth lakhs

The prosecution had requested the court to direct Dileep and five other accused in the case to submit their mobile phone before the probe team, and alleged that the actor and others are not ready to submit their mobile phones due to some evil intention. The refusal to submit mobile phones is a violation of the bail conditions, the prosecution argued. The prosection also requested the court to lift the interim order preventing Dileep’s arrest. The bail plea will be considered by the court on February 2.