Mladenovic and Dodig win the Australian Open mixed doubles title.

Kristina Mladenovic of France and Ivan Dodig of Croatia won the mixed doubles title at Melbourne Park on Friday, defeating Australian stars Jaimee Fourlis and Jason Kubler 6-3, 6-4. Mladenovic also won the Australian Open mixed doubles championship in 2014 with Daniel Nestor, and has two women’s doubles wins in Australia in 2018 and 2020, for a total of five major women’s doubles titles.

Dodig has won three Grand Slam mixed doubles titles and two Grand Slam men’s doubles titles, including the Australian Open alongside Filip Poláek last year.