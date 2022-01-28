Mouni Roy shares photos from her wedding with Suraj Nambiar, says ‘Found him at last’

Actress Mouni Roy got married to Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar on Thursday morning in Goa. The two had been dating for a while and decided to make their relationship official with a romantic wedding ceremony in Goa in front of family and friends.

Mouni took to her Instagram handle on Thursday afternoon, hours after the Malayali Hindu wedding ceremony, to post pictures from the event. Sharing the pictures, she added, ‘I found him at last ..Hand in hand, blessed by family & friends, We’re married!!!!!!!!!!! Need your love and blessings… 27.01.22. Love, Suraj & Mouni’.

Mouni Roy looked stunning as a South Indian bride in a white saree with crimson wide border work for the wedding. With a long necklace and a choker neckpiece, she donned hefty statement jewellery. Her ensemble was completed by a maangtika, gold jhumkis, kamar patta, and bangles. Her bridal outfit was complemented by her strong makeup and tied-up hair. Suraj Nambiar donned a white pyjama and a soft golden work kurta for the occasion.

On Wednesday, the couple conducted their Mehendi and Haldi ceremonies. According to sources, the pair will also have a Bengali-style wedding ceremony.