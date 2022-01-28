Olympic medalist Hockey legend Charanjit Singh passes away

Charanjit Singh, a two-time Olympic medalist and recipient of the Padma Shri award, died on Thursday in the Himachal Pradesh district of Una owing to age-related issues. He was 92 years old when he died. The winner of the Arjuna Award was a part of India’s glory days. Charanjit Singh, a dynamic halfback, led India to a historic gold medal in the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, defeating Pakistan in the final, and was also a member of the Indian squad that won silver in the 1960 Rome Olympics.

Charanjit Singh, who was born on November 20, 1929, studied Col. Brown Cambridge School in Dehradun and Punjab University. He worked as the Director of the Physical Education Department at Himachal Pradesh University in Shimla after his distinguished career in international hockey.

‘It is a sad day for the hockey fraternity, Even in his old age, he would light up whenever there was a discussion about hockey, and he could vividly recall every memorable occasion from India’s golden hockey days. He was a great halfback who influenced a generation of football players. He was a calm leader who will be remembered for his outstanding on-field abilities as well as his modesty off the field. I offered my heartfelt condolences to his family on behalf of Hockey India.’ Hockey India President Gyanendro Ningombam remarked of Charanjit Singh’s death