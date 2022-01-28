PM Modi pays tribute on ‘Punjab Kesari’ Lala Lajpat Rai’s birth anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Lala Lajpat Rai on his birth anniversary on Friday and said that his courage, struggle and dedication in the freedom movement will always be remembered by the countrymen.

‘Tributes to ‘Punjab Kesari’ Lala Lajpat Rai on his birth anniversary. The story of his courage, struggle and dedication in the freedom movement will always be remembered by the countrymen’, the Prime Minister tweeted in Hindi.

Born on January 28, 1865, Lala Lajpat Rai played a pivotal role in the Indian Independence movement. He was one of the three in the Lal Bal Pal trio namely Lala Lajpat Rai, Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Bipin Chandra Pal played key roles in the struggle for independence for India.