Police find another missing girl from Kozhikode Children’s Home

Kozhikode: Another girl who went missing from the Vellimadukunnu Children’s Home in Kozhikode has been found. Two of the six girls who went missing have been found by the police. The second girl was discovered in Mysore’s Mandya, while the first one was found on Thursday.

According to police sources, the girl planned to go from Mysore to Kozhikode. Four other girls who escaped must not have gone very far, according to the authorities. Because they didn’t have any money, the girls borrowed money from people they encountered along the route. The authorities are attempting to find the other girls as quickly as possible.

Two Kerala Police teams have travelled to Bangalore to locate the females and return them to Kozhikode. During the Republic Day celebrations, the girls used a ladder to descend from the top of the institution’s building. The police soon received word that they had arrived in Bangalore. The girls got the help of two young men and with their help were able to get a room in a hotel in Madiwala, Bangalore.