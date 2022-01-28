School teacher brutally murdered in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar

Kota: A 35-year-old government school teacher was allegedly choked to death in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district on Friday. The teacher, identified as -Mukesh Meena, a resident of Metun village, was posted at Gandhamer. He was found lying dead on the roadside on Friday morning, Eklera Station House Officer (SHO) Brijendra Singh said.

Meena’s car, in which he had left home in the early hours of Friday, was also found parked near the body. Passersby had spotted the body and informed the police around 8 am. A police team reached the spot and recovered the body. The body bore marks around his neck indicating that he had been choked to death, the SHO added.

Based on a complaint by the family members, the police lodged a case of murder against unidentified accused. The body was handed over to the family members of Meena after post-mortem, SHO Singh said. According to the police official, the motive behind the murder is not yet clear, as the family members did not suspect personal rivalry to be the reason behind the killing.