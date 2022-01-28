Shehnaaz Gill celebrates her 29th birthday with Brahma Kumaris

Punjabi actress and singer Shehnaaz Gill turned a year older on January 27, 2022. On the occasion, the actress opted to spend her special day with members of the Brahma Kumaris spiritual organisation. The 29-year-old actor took to her social media handle to provide fans and followers a peek of the same.

Shehnaaz Gill shared photos from her birthday celebrations on her Instagram Stories. She tossed the handwritten cards that Brahma Kumaris had given her. The second card shows Shehnaaz Gill getting a pamphlet from a Brahma Kumaris member, while the third photo shows a letter.

The special note by the spiritual organisation read, ‘Divine sister Shehnaaz Gill, May all your dreams come true and see the light of the day to make this world a very beautiful place to live in. May all that you touch glorify to sparkle the world with colourful rays of peace, joy, happiness, love…’

Shehnaaz was introduced to this spiritual organisation by her close friend and late actor Siddharth Shukla, who passed away on September 2, 2021, at the age of 40. Since then, the star has become a Brahma Kumari devotee. Shehnaaz Gill recently had a chat with spiritual teacher BK Shivani in which she mentioned Siddharth Shukla, saying, ‘God made me meet that soul which is why he probably came into her life. He taught me so much and made me meet people like you. I could strongly handle everything but I am so strong now’.

While many of her industry friends wished her well, her brother Shehbaz Badesha, who is extremely close to his sister Shehnaaz Gill, went above and above, sending her a lovely video with a unique song. He captioned it, ‘Happy birthday my sister… without u I can proudly say that I am nothing. love u, bless u always rabb kre meri v umar tainu lage.. @shehnaazgill’.