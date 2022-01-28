‘We have threat to life, attempts to buy out witnesses’; Madhu’s family

Agali: Even as the long-awaited trial for the 2018 lynching of tribal boy Madhu is hampered by the absence of government counsel, his family has claimed that the accused in the case has threatened their lives. Sarasu, Madhu’s sister, said her family is in grave danger because they had been fighting for the victim, for long.

‘A few days ago a masked man with an iron rod entered the house as I was feeding my child. On seeing the stranger, I ran out through the rear door,’ Sarasu said. ‘We’re getting a lot of phone calls from people threatening us, attempts are being made to buy out the witnesses in the case,’ She claimed.

Sarasu claimed, ‘We came to know that even Rs 2 lakh had been offered to the witnesses.’ Meanwhile, the Agali police have stated that they have not received any complaints from Madhu’s family regarding the attempted attack.