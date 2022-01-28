WhatsApp may change how you share pictures and videos: Read more…

WhatsApp, owned by Meta, is reportedly planning to change the way people share photos and videos on the app. WABetaInfo reports that Facebook-owned platform WhatsApp has released a beta update for Android devices. This update suggests that WhatsApp will change the way users share photos and videos.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is developing the capability to add two-step verification to its desktop app and web version. Apparently, WhatsApp plans to bring the two-step verification feature to its desktop and web versions in the near future. WABetaInfo provided a screenshot showing the two-step verification feature can be enabled or disabled on the web and desktop versions.

‘It will be possible to enable or disable the two-step verification on the web/desktop client. This is very important especially when you lose your phone and you do not remember your PIN. You can restore it by requesting a reset link, but if you are temporarily unable to log into your mail account,’ adds WABetaInfo.

There is already two-step verification available in the mobile app version of WhatsApp, requiring you to enter a personal PIN in order to register your phone number. Also, WhatsApp is reportedly testing the possibility of allowing users to transfer their chats from an Android device to an iPhone. According to the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS v22.2.74, it is being developed. At the moment, the service is unavailable to all users. According to reports, WhatsApp will use an app called Move to iOS in order to migrate to iOS.