2022 Taiwan Lantern Festival returns to Kaohsiung 

The Taiwan Lantern Festival has returned to Kaohsiung, bringing with it advances in smart lighting as well as technologies associated with a people-oriented smart city. Deputy Mayor Shih Che of Kaohsiung said that during the festival’s planning, municipal officials worked hard to change the lantern festival’s typical lighting of the cityscape to create a sense of excitement for everyone.

The 2022 Taiwan Lantern Festival will be held in Kaohsiung for the first time in 20 years, starting on February 1 and lasting for 28 days at two locations: Love River and Weiwuying Metropolitan Park. The festival will include the largest lantern display area in its history. The subject “Land, Sea, and Air” has been paired with visual metamorphosis through city lights, in addition to works from international artists.

Artists employ light to showcase landscapes, trees, lakes, and undulating hills at Weiwuying Metropolitan Park. “Arc ZERO: Eclipse” by Australian artist James Tapscott is a hollow semicircle above the lake that uses a fog ring and lights to create an eclipse-like reflection in the water. The artwork also represents Taiwan’s successful pandemic prevention and border control efforts, which have contributed to Kaohsiung’s “Arc ZERO” cluster infections — a salute to pandemic prevention personnel’s hard work.