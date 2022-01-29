BCCI announced Indian team for ODI and Twenty20 series against West Indies

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the Indian squads for the upcoming One Day International and Twenty20 series against the West Indies. India will play three ODIs from 6th of next month at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and as many T-20Is at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata from 16th of next month.

Rohit Sharma is the captain of the ODI squad and the T20I squad. Former captain Virat Kohli is part of both the ODI and T20I squads. KL Rahul has been named as the vice-captain.

India ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan.

India T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel.