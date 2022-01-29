Country announces new entry rules

Manila: Philippines has scrapped hotel quarantine for all fully vaccinated travellers. All vaccinated foreign tourists will be allowed to enter the country from February 10. All fully vaccinated inbound travellers must present a negative RT-PCR test result taken within 48 hours prior to departure.

The Philippines had also scrapped the colour-coded classification of countries for its Covid protocols. Earlier, nations were classified as red, yellow and green.

The travellers will have to monitor themselves for any sign and symptom for seven days, with the first day being the date of arrival. Should they develop symptoms, they must report to their respective local government units.

As proof of vaccination, arriving passengers must present any of the following:

– World Health Organisation international certificates of vaccination

– VaxCertPH

– National/state digital certificate of the government which has accepted

– VaxCertPH under a reciprocal arrangement, unless otherwise permitted by the Philippine government

Those who are unvaccinated partially vaccinated or others whose vaccination status cannot be validated will be required to undergo facility-based quarantine until the release of the result of their PCR test taken on the fifth day.