Covid patient killed in fire at medical college

Kolkata: A Covid-19 patient was killed in a fire that broke out in the Covid ward of Burdwan Medical College and Hospital, in West Bengal. The patient has been identified as Sandhya Roy, a resident of East Burdwan district.

The fire broke out in the wee hours of Saturday morning in the Radharani ward of the hospital. It has been transformed into a special ward for Covid treatment since the pandemic broke out. A five-member investigative team has been formed to ascertain the cause.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari alleged that hospitals in the state have turned into a death trap for patients, and demanded a thorough inquiry into the incident.