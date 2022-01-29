Heavy snowfall and strong winds threaten East Coast

On Saturday, a violent nor’easter rushed up the East Coast of the United States, threatening to cover parts of ten states in heavy, rapidly falling snow, coastal flooding, and high winds that might knock out electricity and leave people freezing in the upcoming cold weather.

Philadelphia, New York, and Boston were all in the line of the storm, with the latter under a blizzard warning and up to 2 feet of snow expected. At some of the country’s busiest airports, airlines cancelled over 3,000 flights. Amtrak’s service between Boston and Washington has been suspended or reduced.

In the event of a whiteout, officials from Virginia to Maine have advised people to remain off the roadways.

All non-emergency road traffic was prohibited beginning at 8 a.m. in Rhode Island, which was under a blizzard warning.

“This is a major situation. Gov. Dan McKee said, “We’re preparing for this storm, and we need Rhode Islanders to be ready as well.” “The easiest way to deal with this storm tomorrow is to stay at home.”

Starting Friday night, only critical staff were allowed to drive in two of Delaware’s three counties. Heavy trucks were barred from interstate highways for the majority of Saturday in Massachusetts, where forecasts predicted that some isolated pockets might receive up to 30 inches of snow.

Shoppers flocked to supermarkets on Friday to stock up on food and buy generators and snowblowers in preparation for the nor’easter, a storm that churns up the East Coast with winds that normally blow from the northeast.

Given the storm’s weekend date, many New Englanders cheered the forecast and even looked forward to it.