Hong Kong reduces quarantine period from 21 to 14 days

Even as the southern Chinese metropolis confronts a new increase of COVID-19 infections, Hong Kong is reducing the time of mandated quarantine for those entering from abroad from 21 to 14 days.

Hong Kong is a significant financial and business centre, and the city’s harsh limitations on overseas travel have sparked outrage, particularly among the city’s substantial expatriate population.

The loosening of rules does not meet calls for lowering almost all quarantine requirements, as some countries have done, but it does mark a break with China’s “zero tolerance” policy toward the virus, which still requires all foreign arrivals to isolate for 21 days and has cut key domestic travel links and put millions of people on lockdown.

Travelers must stay at home for an additional seven days after leaving their quarantine lodgings for self-monitoring.

Flight prohibitions from the United States, Australia, Canada, France, India, Pakistan, the Philippines, and the United Kingdom will be extended until February 18 in areas where case counts remain high.