Indian Army adopts 26 Nari Niketan girls from Poonch ;

The Indian Army provided assistance to poor women in order to enable them become self-sufficient and productive members of society.

‘The Indian Army in the Krishna Ghati sector has reached out to the Nari Niketan orphanage in Poonch’s Mendhar, which has 26 girls and four widows,’said Lt Col Devender Anand, a defence spokesperson.

‘The army adopted all 26 girls on Friday and will meet their current and future educational, personality development, health, and wellness needs.

The army will look after the girls until they are financially self-sufficient.

He went on to say that the Indian Army’s programme is an encouragement to the nation and its people to provide and support the disadvantaged and give them an opportunity to rise above, stand out, and prove their mettle to not only our country but the entire globe.

In a similar move, the army opened the ‘Asha Bakery’ in Jammu’s Akhnoor neighbourhood to give jobs for women.

‘As part of its women empowerment effort in Akhnoor, the Indian Army has established the Asha Bakery.’ The project aims to provide Bhanwaran and neighbouring communities in the Akhnoor area with a source of income and self-sufficiency. ‘Asha Bakery is a forward-thinking initiative that will enhance the outstanding relationship between the Indian Army and the people of J&K in their pursuit of hope and a prosperous future,’ the spokesperson said.