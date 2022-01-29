Man arrested after smashing into Taylor Swift’s building and attempting to enter her residence

On Friday, New York police said they had apprehended a man outside Taylor Swift’s building, where he had smashed his car and attempted to enter forcibly. Morgan Mank, 31, was accused for driving under the influence of liquor in downtown Manhattan, according to police. He faces charges of driving while intoxicated and driving while ability-impaired.

Superstar Swift, 32, has long suffered from attention from stalkers. Threats to her safety have been described as one of her ‘biggest fears,’ and she has reportedly used face recognition technology at several concerts in the past to identify potential stalkers in the audience.