Mandaviya to hold a review meeting with five states today to discuss the Covid-19 situation.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will virtually evaluate the Covid-19 situation, public health preparation, and response actions being done in Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Chhattisgarh in the context of the Omicron strain of SARS-CoV-2, at 3 p.m. today.

Mandaviya held a high-level meeting with Southern state and UT health ministers on Friday, emphasising the importance of e-Sanjeevani, teleconsultation, monitoring home isolation, and improving RTPCR in states with low percentage testing.

Dr. K Sudhakar (Karnataka), Dr. Veena George (Kerala), Ma Subramaniam (Tamil Nadu), and Thanneeru Harish Rao (Tamil Nadu) were among the state health ministers who attended the high-level review meeting (Telangana).

He also asked the states to speed up the immunisation of children aged 15 to 17 and those who are due for their second dosage.

He held a high-level conference with nine Northern States and UTs earlier this week, advising them to deliver Covid testing and immunisation results as soon as possible.