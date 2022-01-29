‘Maus’ surges in sales after Tennessee ban

Two editions of Art Spiegelman’s Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel about the Holocaust have entered the top 20 on Amazon.com and are in limited supply, only days after the Tennessee school district’s decision to ban it from the school texts made international news.

As of early Friday evening, “Maus” was ranked No. 12 on Amazon and would not be available for delivery until mid-February. “The Complete Maus,” which includes a second volume, was No. 9 on the bestseller list and was out of stock.

At the start of the week, neither book was in the top 1,000.

According to minutes report from a board meeting earlier this month, the McMinn County School Board in Tennessee opted to ban “Maus” owing to “inappropriate language” and an illustration of a nude woman inside the book. His father’s experiences as a Holocaust survivor are told in Spiegelman’s autobiographical novel, which won a Pulitzer Prize in 1992.

The board’s decision came amid a wave of conservative-sponsored legislation and other actions to remove books from schools, with other banned works including Toni Morrison’s “The Bluest Eye” and Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird.”