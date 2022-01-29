DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Oman postpones Al Mouj Marathon

Jan 29, 2022, 11:03 pm IST

Muscat: Oman has postponed the Al Mouj Muscat Marathon 2022. The decision was taken due to the rise in the Covid-19 cases in Oman.

‘Due to the recent rise in Covid-19 cases in the Sultanate, the decision has been made to postpone the Al Mouj Muscat Marathon 2022, which was due to take place on February 11-12 at Al Mouj Muscat. This is in the best interest of the event participants and spectators who had planned to attend , to help keep each other safe in these uncertain times’, said Al Mouj Muscat Marathon  in a statement.

The rescheduled event will now take place on the weekend of November the 11th and 12th 2022.

