Oman postpones Al Mouj Marathon

Muscat: Oman has postponed the Al Mouj Muscat Marathon 2022. The decision was taken due to the rise in the Covid-19 cases in Oman.

‘Due to the recent rise in Covid-19 cases in the Sultanate, the decision has been made to postpone the Al Mouj Muscat Marathon 2022, which was due to take place on February 11-12 at Al Mouj Muscat. This is in the best interest of the event participants and spectators who had planned to attend , to help keep each other safe in these uncertain times’, said Al Mouj Muscat Marathon in a statement.

Also Read; Covid vaccination coverage crosses 165 crore in India

The rescheduled event will now take place on the weekend of November the 11th and 12th 2022.