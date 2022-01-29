People in Ethiopia’s Tigray suffering ‘extreme scarcity of food,’ : United Nations

In a fresh assessment of a region under a months-long government blockade, the United Nations World Food Program stated that more than a third of the residents in Ethiopia’s troubled Tigray region “are suffering from an extreme lack of food.”

“Families are exhausting all means to feed themselves, with three-quarters of the population resorting to severe coping mechanisms to survive,” the World Food Program stated in a study released on Friday, highlighting an increase in begging and reliance on only one meal per day. After 15 months of fighting, it asked for all sides in Ethiopia’s war to agree to a humanitarian cease-fire and “officially established transport corridors” for aid.

Since mid-December, no relief convoy has entered the 6 million-strong Tigray region, according to the United Nations. Separately, the United Nations humanitarian agency said that just around 10 percent of the required supplies, like as medications and fuel, have arrived in Tigray since mid-July. All international non-governmental organisations operating in Tigray have run out of fuel, according to the agency’s Friday statement, “with its workers delivering the few remaining humanitarian goods and services on foot, when practicable.”