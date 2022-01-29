State government lifts night curfew, decides to reopen schools from Monday

Bangalore: The Karnataka government decided to lift the night curfew imposed in the state. The government also decided to start regular classes for Classes 1 to 9 from January 31. The decisions were taken in a high-level meeting with the experts and officials chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

The government said that the mandatory RT-PCR tests for passengers coming from Maharashtra, Kerala and Goa will be in force. As per the new guidelines, all public transport vehicles will accept passengers as per the sitting capacity. Pubs, bars, restaurants, and hotels to will be allowed to open completely with 100% occupancy. But, only 50% of the occupancy will be allowed in the cinema halls, multiplexes, swimming pools, gyms, sports complexes and stadia.

Also Read; Banks to remain closed for 12 days in February

For marriages, 300 people will be allowed to participate in open spaces and 200 people in closed spaces. The government also permitted all kinds of services at the religious places. However, only 50% of capacity at the religious places will continue. The ban on fairs, rallies, sit-in demonstration, protests, social gatherings and religious gatherings will continue.