Syrian fighters gives IS gunmen deadline to surrender

A Kurdish official stated that the US-backed Kurdish-led fighters searched near a Syrian prison on Friday for Islamic State militants and issued an ultimatum to dozens of armed extremists holed up in a tiny section of the facility to surrender or face an all-out attack.

According to Siamand Ali, a spokesman for the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, about a half-dozen IS fighters surrendered Friday morning, amid scores of militants sheltering in a basement in the prison’s northern wing.

He did not confirm or refute a report by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a British-based opposition war monitor, that SDF fighters discovered the bodies of 18 of their comrades on Friday inside Gweiran jail, also known as al-Sinaa prison, in northeast Syria.

The Islamic State’s attack on the jail on January 20 was the terrorist group’s largest military operation since the fall of their self-declared caliphate in 2019. It came after IS terrorists carried out devastating strikes in both Syria and Iraq, raising worries of a return.