The Enigma, a mysterious black diamond, is up for auction.

At Sotheby’s, a black diamond weighing 555.55 carats will be auctioned, being true to its name ‘The Enigma’. Sotheby’s stated bidding will begin on February 3 at 6 a.m. PST (1400 GMT) and end on February 9, with bitcoin as a form of payment accepted.

It is the largest faceted Fancy Black Diamond ever seen at auction, according to Sotheby’s, and was featured in the 2006 Guinness Book of World Records as the largest cut diamond in the world. It’s probable that the black diamond, also known as a carbonado diamond, originated from outer space. Only Brazil and the Central African Republic have carbonados of this kind, and scientists have long speculated about their origins.

‘The genesis or formation of them is cloaked in mystery because there aren’t that many of them found on Earth,’ geologist Aaron Celestian, curator of mineral sciences at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles, told Reuters on Wednesday.