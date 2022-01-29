There are 5 ingredients you can trust for smoother, glowing skin

Looking for substances that are both easy to come by and safe to use on the skin? Let’s work together to give your skin a new lease of life. Here are five ingredients that help you brighten your skin.

1. Honey: If you are looking for a quick fix for dry skin and acne, trust honey. Its anti-fungal and antibacterial characteristics can help to alleviate acne while also keeping your skin moisturised and shining.

2. Orange peel powder: When you think of glowing skin, think of this citrus fruit peel powder, which will give your skin a gleaming sheen. Make a weekly mask with this vitamin C-rich ingredient. Its anti-inflammatory effects calm inflamed skin and soothe burnt skin.

3. Multani Mitti: If your skin has been generating excessive amounts of oil, it’s time to put a stop to it. This powder aids in the cleansing of pores, the control of oil production and acne treatment.

4. Pomegranate: Want to make your own face mask? Place these small red jewels in the mixer and make a paste. This antioxidant aids in the restoration of sun-damaged skin, the relief of sunburn, the prevention of premature indications of ageing, the stimulation of collagen formation, and the smoothing of the skin.

Also Read: The health benefits of consuming carrot leaves

5. Tomato: Antioxidants in this luscious fruit, such as lutein lycopene and vitamin C, work as a bleaching agent, cure sun-damaged skin, give your skin a healthy shine, battle dullness, moisturise dry skin, and reduce pigmentation. It evens out skin tone, combats tanning and pigmentation, and fights sunburn, skin rashes, and infections.