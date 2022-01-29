UAE extends work from home for some employees

Abu Dhabi: The Executive Council of the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain has extended ‘Work From Home’ for some employees. As per the new order issued by the council, 70% of government employees will resume working from the office. The remaining 30% will be allowed to work remotely.

Earlier, the Emirate had announced that the work-from-home system had been activated for 70% of government employees. The system had been put in place until the end of January as a Covid precautionary measure.