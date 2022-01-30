2 killed in explosion at firecracker factory

Virudhunagar: 2 people lost their lives in an explosion at a fireworks factory at Moolipattu near Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu. The deceased have been identified as Arumugam and Kupendran. The owner of the firecracker factory, Selvakumar, has been arrested by the police.

Earlier on January 1, 5 people were killed and 10 were injured in a blast at a fireworks factory in Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district. 3 People were killed and 2 others were injured in a blast at a fireworks factory in Odaipatti in Virudhunagar district on January 5.

Sivakasi, known as the country’s fireworks capital, has seen frequent accidents. In February last year, 12 people were killed and 36 others critically injured in a fire that broke out in a firecracker factory in Sivakasi area. The city produces 90% of the country’s firecrackers. As per reports, it provides livelihood to more than 800,000 people and manufactures crackers worth Rs 2,000 crore.