7 people in critical condition due to carbon monoxide poisoning at Ohio hotel

Ohio police reported that seven people were hospitalised in critical condition on Saturday after suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning at a Hampton Inn in Ohio.

According to The Columbus Dispatch, nine people were sent to local hospitals. Marysville Fire Chief Jay Riley said in a statement that the source of the carbon monoxide was unknown, but everyone who was hospitalised had been in the hotel’s pool area.

Riley stated that both children and adults were among the victims. He did not give specific ages.

Authorities said that they got a 911 call on Saturday evening about a 2-year-old girl who had either fallen into or been found unresponsive in the pool at the Hampton Inn in Marysville. More 911 calls regarding unconscious people or others reporting symptoms such as dizziness and throat burning quickly followed, according to Marysville Police Chief Tony Brooks.

Shortly after, the hotel was evacuated. All of the injured were alive when they were transferred to the hospital, Brooks stated. Seven of the patients were in critical condition, he added.

Two more were treated on the spot, and five more eventually sought treatment at a hospital on their own, according to Brooks.

Late on Saturday, the Dispatch was unable to contact any members of the hotel management. A Hampton Inn maintenance team was on its way from out of state, Riley added.