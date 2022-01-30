75% of eligible population fully vaccinated in India

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that more than 75% of eligible population in the country are now fully vaccinated against the Covid-19. More than 165.70 crore Covid-19 Vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive in the country. More than 62 lakh Vaccine Doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

As per the data released by the ministry, 164.36 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States and Union Territories so far. The vaccines have been given through the Central Government free of cost channel and through direct state procurement category. more than 12.43 crore 43 balance and unutilized vaccine doses are still available with the States and UTs.

The Union government launched the mass vaccination drive on January 16 last year. In the first phase healthcare workers (HCWs) were vaccinated. Frontline workers (FLWs) were vaccinated in the second phase from February 2, 2021.The third phase began on March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. Vaccination for all people aged above 45 began on April 1, 2021 and people aged 18 and above from May 1 last year. The next phase of vaccination has commenced from January 3 this year for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.