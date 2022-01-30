Arjun Bijlani pens a heartfelt note for newlyweds Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar

Television actress Mouni Roy got married to a Dubai-based entrepreneur Suraj Nambiar at the Hilton resort in Goa on January 27. To congratulate the couple, Mouni’s buddy and ‘Naagin’ co-star Arjun Bijlani took to his social media handle on Sunday and wrote a heartfelt wrote for the couple wishing them a happy marriage.

Sharing a video, the actor wrote, ‘A dream wedding… no I don’t mean it in a materialistic way. A dream my friend @imouniroy saw for so many years and it happened just like that with so much love laughter and happiness. To witness this dream come true was the happiest moment for all of us’.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal shares India U-19 WC meme, says ‘Thank you internet for spamming me’

He further added, ‘Suraj ur a rockstar aur hamari Mouni ko hamesha khush rakhna in which I have no doubts .. god bless you both alwaysssss. #sumikishaadi @nambiar13’.

Reacting to the note, Mouni wrote, ‘Decades of friendship with my Arjuna. Thank you so much for coming and making it the brightest funny journey’.

Click here to view the Instagram post

The couple exchanged wedding vows according to Bengali and South Indian customs. The destination wedding was attended by Arjun and his wife Neha Bijlani. Mandira Bedi, Aashka Goradia, and Aamna Sharif were also present at the lavish event.