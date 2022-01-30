At least 13 killed, 10 injured in highway accident

Jalisco: At least 13 people were killed and 10 others were injured as the van they were travelling overturned and flipped into a ditch on a highway in central Mexico. The accident occurred near the city of Lagos de Moreno, on the Leon-Aguascalientes highway that connects the central states of Guanajuato and Jalisco.

The vehicle was transporting tourists when it overturned. As per preliminary investigation, driver of the vehicle lost control of the van and it rolled over on the highway before eventually toppling onto its side in a deep run along the highway.