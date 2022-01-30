DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSSports

Australian Open 2022: Rafael Nadal wins 21st grand slam

Jan 30, 2022, 09:17 pm IST

Melbourne:  Rafael Nadal  wrote a new history in tennis  by winning 21st grand slam title. The Spanish player won his second   Australian Open title by defeating  Russia’s Daniil Medvedev by ‘ 2-6, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5’ on Sunday  at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.  The match lasted for 5 hours and 24 minutes. It was the second longest Australian Open final after Novak Djokovic beat Nadal in five sets in 5 hours and 53 minutes in 2012.

With this win as he has gone past Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in terms of career Grand Slam wins. Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic had won  20  grand slam titles.  Nadal also becomes just the fourth man in history to win all four of the sport’s major titles at least twice.

