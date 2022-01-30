Australian Open 2022: Rafael Nadal wins 21st grand slam

Melbourne: Rafael Nadal wrote a new history in tennis by winning 21st grand slam title. The Spanish player won his second Australian Open title by defeating Russia’s Daniil Medvedev by ‘ 2-6, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5’ on Sunday at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. The match lasted for 5 hours and 24 minutes. It was the second longest Australian Open final after Novak Djokovic beat Nadal in five sets in 5 hours and 53 minutes in 2012.

With this win as he has gone past Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in terms of career Grand Slam wins. Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic had won 20 grand slam titles. Nadal also becomes just the fourth man in history to win all four of the sport’s major titles at least twice.