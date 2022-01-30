Bridgnone and Huetter share World Cup super-G victory

Cornelia Huetter and Federica Brignone tied for first place in the penultimate World Cup super-G race before the Beijing Olympics on Sunday.

Brignone looked set to win his third super-G title of the season after dominating from start to finish on the Kandahar circuit, but the Italian was in for a nervous wait as Huetter — who was 0.18 seconds slower at the second checkpoint — made up time in the second half of the race.

Brignone could only shake her head in surprise — and possibly relief — when Huetter crossed the finish line in the same time of 1:18.19.

“I realised it was a fantastic run when I crossed the line, then I was a little scared with Huetter, but it’s nice to be on the podium together.” “I’m thrilled for her as well,” Brignone remarked.

Brignone’s triumph was his 19th World Cup victory, whereas Huetter’s was only his third, coming in a downhill in Lake Louise, Canada, in December 2017.

“It’s extremely good, yeah.” “It was strange crossing the finish line and seeing the green light and seeing 0.00,” Huetter remarked.

“I was really delighted to share it with Fede; her skiing was really fantastic, and it’s lovely to share it with her, and I’m really happy for the day.”

Tamara Tippler, Huetter’s Austrian partner, was third fastest, 0.82 seconds behind the duo.

With the Winter Olympics just around the corner, several top contenders, including overall rivals Mikaela Shiffrin and Petra Vlhova, and world super-G champion Lara Gut-Behrami, boycotted the races in Garmisch.