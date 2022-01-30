California’s net neutrality law upheld, dealing blow to telecoms

The state of California’s net neutrality rule has been maintained and upheld by a federal appeals court, rejecting an attempt by telecommunications industry groups to prevent it from being enforced.

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals maintained an earlier ruling, preserving the status quo and allowing the state to enforce the legislation as before. This implies that California can keep its restriction on internet providers slowing down or banning access to non-paying websites and applications.

Former Governor Jerry Brown signed California’s net neutrality bill in 2018. This comes after the Trump administration overturned federal net neutrality rules that would have prevented AT&T, Comcast, Verizon, and other big internet providers from abusing their market power to favour certain services or apps over others.

In response, seven states including the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico passed their own net neutrality legislation. The most extensive effort of this kind was made in California, which began enforcing the legislation last year, with potentially substantial ramifications for the rest of the country.

The Trump administration filed a lawsuit to stop California’s 2018 law from taking effect, which would have delayed it for years, but the Biden administration has dismissed the action.

Net neutrality supporters applauded the court’s decision on Friday, but urged for federal net neutrality legislation.