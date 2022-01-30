Fire breakout at Poultry farm in Malappuram; Over 2,500 chickens dead

Malappuram: Over 2,500 chickens were killed in a fire that broke out at a poultry farm in Vazhikadavu in Malappuram district, Kerala. The fire at the farm was noticed by around 8 pm on Saturday, the police officials informed on Sunday.

The farm house and materials including poultry feed stock were destroyed in the flames, an official from Mukkom Fire station said. Fire fighters, with the help of locals, contained the blaze within an hour. Based on preliminary investigation, short circuit in the inverter is assumed to be the reason for the fire.

