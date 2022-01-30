First sale of Micromax In Note 2 began in India: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: India based smartphone brand, Micromax launched its Micromax In Note 2 in India. The phone will go on first sale on January 30.

Micromax In Note 2 Price Micromax In Note 2 is priced at Rs 13,490 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant. As part of the introductory offer, Micromax In Note 2 will be available at a discounted price of Rs 12,490. The phone is available for purchase on company’s official website and Flipkart.

Micromax In Note 2 Offers Customers can use Citibank cards to buy the smartphone at a 10 per cent discount on Flipkart. They can also use the Axis Bank Flipkart credit card to get a 5% cashback on purchasing the smartphone on the e-commerce site.

Micromax In Note 2 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The smartphone is available in Black and Brown (Oak) colour options. It comes with 6.43-inch AMOLED display and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The smartphone runs on out-of-the-box Android 11.

The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and supports 30W fast charging. It features a quad rear camera setup, with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. In the front, it has a 16-megapixel selfie sensor.