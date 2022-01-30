‘From Obama to Albert Einstein’: Mahatma Gandhi has inspired the world’s greatest minds!

Gandhi’s philosophies:

The lives of many people have been changed by the philosophies and principles of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. Gandhi pioneered the campaign for Indian independence from the oppressive British rule by following the path of truth and nonviolence. Read about how Gandhi inspired politicians to lead mass movements for oppressed groups around the world, as well as famous personalities like Albert Einstein and John Lennon.

Nelson Mandela

Nelson Mandela, an anti-apartheid activist and former president of South Africa, referred to Gandhi as his role model due to his values and principles. Mandela, who led South Africa to independence, was known as the Gandhi of South Africa. Mandela and Gandhi never met; however, both adhered to the principles of truth (satya) and non-violence (ahimsa) during their political struggles.

Martin Luther King

Martin Luther King, the famous activist and revolutionary during the American civil rights movement, was inspired by Gandhi. Millions of African-Americans were inspired by his non-violent activism to fight for their rights. He once said, ‘Christ gave us the goals and Mahatma Gandhi tactics’.

Albert Einstein

Albert Einstein, a theoretical physicist who was born in Germany, once said: ‘I believe Gandhi’s views were the most enlightened of all the political figures of our time’. Einstein and Gandhi were among the greatest physicists of all time and admired and respected one another. The two also exchanged letters.

Mahatma Gandhi’s non-violent principles were praised by Albert Einstein in his letters and audio recordings to the Indian freedom fighter. Some of the letters, translated from German, read, ‘You have shown through your works that one can succeed without violence even with those who have not abandoned violence’. The letters date back to 1931, well before World War II began.

John Lennon

Gandhi’s principles are applicable everywhere, as John Lennon, the British musician and member of one of the most popular bands of all time, The Beatles, was inspired by Gandhi. Several media reports mentioned Gandhi as an influence on John’s music.

Barack Obama

Barack Obama has spoken publicly several times about his fascination with Mahatma Gandhi, and he also mentions it in his book ‘A Promised Land’. Obama praised Gandhi’s non-violent campaign against British rule for becoming a model for other oppressed groups. The former US President was once asked by a student from Wakefield High School in 2009, who he would like to have dinner with ‘dead or alive?’

Obama had answered: ‘Well, dead or alive, that’s a pretty big list. You know, I think that it might be Gandhi, who is a real hero of mine’. Barack Obama once said that Mahatma Gandhi’s portrait hangs in the Senate office to remind people that real results come from people.