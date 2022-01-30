Girl subjected to intense ‘interrogation’ and mental abuse by ‘fiancée’s family; hospitalised due to trauma

Kozhikode: A shocking incident of mental abuse was reported from Nadapuram, where a girl was subjected to intense ‘interview’ by a group of women who came to her house to see her and fix her marriage with a boy from their family. The interrogation was so severe that the girl was mentally distressed and stunned after the group attack and had to seek treatment at a hospital.

The incident took place on Friday, when the young man’s relatives from Vilathapuram came to see the girl in her house at Vanimel. The young man is working in Qatar. Two days before this, the man, his brother and sister had come to see the girl and showed interest in the proposal. Later again on Friday, a group of around 25 women came to the girl’s house. All the women entered the girl’s room to talk to her. The girl who is a graduate was subjected to more than an hour of ‘interview’ after locking the room.

After having lunch from the girl’s house, while they were about to leave, the situation got out of hand when the groom’s relatives said they had to reconsider the proposal. The girl’s father stepped up against the groom’s relatives upon hearing this and seeing the condition of his daughter. He closed the gate of their house and said he would not let anyone leave. The groom’s relatives were released after the locals intervened in the matter. The two men who accompanied the women were kept at their house for over two hours. One of the cars in which the groom’s relatives arrived was not allowed to return.

The girl’s father, who is also an expatriate, elaborated that he had to take such drastic action to put an end to these kinds of traditions in the name of marriage proposals.